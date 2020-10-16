Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to begin next phase of serosurvey from today

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 16 (ANI): Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will begin the next phase of serosurvey in the BMC area from Friday.

Prem Chandra Chaudhary, BMC, Chairman said, "From Friday onwards we will start next phase of sero- surveillance in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area. The serosurvey will be done in coordination with Regional Medical Research Center (RMRC)."

"We will also launch cycle-related enforcement activities. Last Friday when we had launched the program 'cyclegiri' we had decided that every Friday we will do some enforcement activity related to cycles like wherever cycle tracks are eroded or concerning cycle stands," he said.



As many as 2,470 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of active cases to 25,106 in Odisha, according to Information and Public Relations (I&PR) department on Thursday.

A total of 2,62,011 positive cases of novel Coronavirus were reported in the state till Wednesday out of which 2,35,763 people have recovered, discharged, or migrated. According to the department, as many as 2,775 were recovered in the last 24 hours.

Odisha has conducted 39,21,140 tests for COVID-19 so far. (ANI)

