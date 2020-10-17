Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation withdraws sealing order for BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi's office

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 17 (ANI): The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Saturday withdrew its sealing order for the office of BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, which was sealed on October 9 over alleged violations of the COVID-19 guidelines.

Sarangi, after her office was sealed, had started a movement "office on road" by meeting people to address their grievances at public places. Yesterday, the BJP MP had met people at Khurda and Bhubaneshwar to hear their issues.

This comes even as strict social distancing norms and guidelines against large gatherings of people have been issued by both the Centre and the state government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



Earlier, she had said over 2,000 people have offered their homes to run her office.

"Am astonished to note that 2,234 people from various districts have been kind enough to offer their houses for running my office till now and the number is increasing. I am deeply touched, indeed! Seems it is becoming a people's movt. I wonder how many houses can the state govt seal," Sarangi had tweeted earlier.

When her office was sealed, she had said the action means preventing the thousands of people who come to meet her with their grievances every day and added that she will not stop working for the people no matter what hurdles or obstacles are created in her way. (ANI)

