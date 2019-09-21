Bhubaneswar: One more elephant dies due to Herpes Virus infection

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): A sub-adult female elephant Gouri died allegedly due to herpes virus infection while undergoing treatment at Nandankanan zoo here.

She is the fourth victim of the deadly Endotheliotropic Herpes Virus (EEHV), who succumbed to it at 9:51 pm on Friday.

"This disease is extremely fatal for elephant calves. Gouri was rescued from Athagarh Forest Division at the age of two months in 2012. In spite of all our efforts, we could not save her. We have 3 adults and one juvenile female elephant left now," said District Forest Officer (DFO) Jayanta Das Nandankanan.

Three elephants have lost their life due to this virus within the past month as no vaccine is available in India till now. (ANI)

