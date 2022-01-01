Bhubaneswar police undertake night patrolling amid restriction on New Year celebrations in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 1 (ANI): Amidst the ban on New Year celebrations in Odisha, the police in Bhubaneswar undertook night patrolling to ensure compliance with restrictions imposed by the government.

Earlier on December 24, the Odisha government restricted the Christmas and New Year celebrations in view of the Omicron scare and the current COVID-19 situation in the state. The government has also imposed a ban on social gatherings till January 2.



As per the notification, "Zero Night celebration, Welcome to New Year in hotels, clubs, restaurants, parks, convention halls, Kalyan Mandaps, etc. is completely banned across the State."

There shall be strict vigilance on crowding and gathering during the above occasions, no community feast is also allowed, no social gatherings, rallies, orchestras, dances, and other cultural programs shall be permitted, as per the directives of the Odisha government.

Meanwhile, Odisha has reported a total of 14 Omicron cases of COVID-19 variant so far, informed Union Health Ministry on Friday. (ANI)

