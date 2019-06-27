Bhubaneswar: Railways to run 194 special trains during Puri Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 27 (ANI): Keeping the huge inflow of devotees to Puri during the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in mind, the Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to run 194 special trains from July 4 to July 13.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Railway officials held at the office of Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), CoR, Khurda Road.

The Railways has decided to publicise the special trains using public address (PA) system at Puri Railway station and through electronic media.

A special app for the Rath Yatra - ECoR YATRA, will also be launched which will give information regarding the special trains and the various logistic facilities provided by the Railways.

Other important decisions such as setting up of 60 new booking counters and Automatic Ticket Vending Machines were also taken at the meeting.

Considering the large congregation of devotees at Puri Railway Station, elaborate safety arrangements have also been made.

Apart from this, a large contingent of Railway Protection Force (RPF) comprising personnel, sniffer dogs, Government Railway Police (GRP) officers and jawans will be mobilised for round the clock deployment during the entire period of the Rath Yatra. (ANI)

