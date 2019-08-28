Bhubaneswar: Special expo organised to promote local handloom products

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): In a bid to provide promotional and marketing support to weavers of Odisha, a special handloom expo of local handloom products was inaugurated by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Tuesday.

As many as 30 leading Primary Weavers' Cooperative Societies (PWCS) of the state are participating in the expo.

Chief Secretary Tripathy said that the expo aimed to connect the weavers and trading companies as part of the government's efforts to popularise the local handloom products.

"Fetching remunerative price to the weavers and modernization of the handloom sector is one priority agenda of the government. The government is taking steps to connect the weavers with the trading companies both at the national and international level," he said.

He said around 35 varieties of handloom products are created in the state, which are popular both inside and outside the country.

Textile department Director Jyoti Prakash Das said that the expo was the part of state government's regular exercise for facilitating sustainable livelihood to the weavers by providing a common platform for marketing and promotion of their products.

The expo was organised by the Odisha State Handloom Teachers Coop Society Ltd, popularly known as BOYANIKA, which is the apex society of the state under the Textile and Handloom department. (ANI)

