Bhubaneswar students hold anti-CAA protest, term the law discriminatory

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Over a hundred students staged a demonstration against the new citizenship law here on Thursday, alleging that the legislation is discriminatory to the citizens of different religions.

Lined up in queues, the protesters raised slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act and asked the government to roll it back.

The protesters displayed several placards, questioning provisions of the new law.

"If India is not secular, it is not India," a placard read.

Another placard questioned the government over the construction of detention centres, while another urged to "salute constitution, save democracy".

Speaking to ANI, a protester said that the Act is "discriminatory against half of Indians".

"Why the act excludes Muslims. All religions are welcome but not Muslim. Why is this religious hatred against Muslims given India is a secular country? Is it just for vote bank?" she questioned.

She further said, "Citizenship is not religious membership and we should not throw them out of our country."

Another protester expressed apprehensions that the Act may divide India into religious lines as it "seeks to make the country a Hindu nation".

"The Act is going to divide India because there are certain people who believe India is a Hindu nation but it is a secular country. The entire idea behind this bill is to make India a Hindu nation", a protestor said.

Several parts of the country have been witnessing protests, sometimes violent, for the enactment of the Act last week. (ANI)

