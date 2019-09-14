Bhubaneswar: Transport department to set up additional centres for issuing driving license

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sep 14 (ANI): In order to facilitate easy procurement of driving licenses, the Transport Department is setting up additional centres in the city to provide a same-day appointment to interested applicants.

Elaborating on the initiative, Odisha's transport secretary, G Srinivas said, "We have decided to open five temporary centres for issuing learning driving license in the city. Now people don't have to go to RTO office. We are also considering places where there is extra load and would be setting up more centres so that people can get learning driving license in less time".

In the new centres, people will be provided relief from the long process as they can directly approach these centres without booking a slot.

Transport Commissioner Sajeev Panda said, "We are setting up five temporary centres for learning driving license in Bhubaneswar and Khurda. Here people will not be required to book a slot and they can directly come to the centre and go through the necessary process."

After the recent hike in penalties for road traffic violations under the amended Motor Vehicles Act, the Regional Transport Offices (RTO) is seeing a surge in the number of applicants for driving licenses. (ANI)

