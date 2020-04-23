Bhubaneswar withdraws containment restrictions from 3 COVID-19 hotspots

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 23 (ANI): The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday withdrew containment restrictions from its three COVID-19 hotspots in the city, including Bomikhal, Satya Nagar and Surya Nagar.

Active surveillance in these containment areas will continue for the next seven days as a measure of precaution along with the lockdown conditions, the BMC said in an official order.

At present, Odisha has 83 coronavirus positive cases, out of which 46 are from Bhubaneswar, according to the state health department.

As many as 17 patients from Bhubaneswar have recovered and one has died. Now, the total active cases in Bhubaneswar stands at 29. (ANI)

