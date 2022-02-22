Bhupesh Baghel appoints Nodal officer to help people of Chhattisgarh, students in Ukraine

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Chhattisgarh government has appointed Nodal officer in New Delhi to help its people and students, who are in Ukraine.

Chhattisgarh government has appointed Ganesh Misra, Liason Officer (Chhattisgarh Bhawan, Delhi) as Nodal officer. He is in constant touch with the Ukrainian government.

The government has also issued helpline no. 01146156000, fax-01146156030, and mobile no. 9997060999.

The Indian embassy in Kyiv on Tuesday again advised students to temporarily leave Ukraine rather than wait for an official confirmation from universities amid the growing tensions in the region.

This latest advisory comes against the backdrop of Russia's decision to recognize the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk.

Tensions rose dramatically after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the sending of Russian Armed Forces to Ukraine breakaway regions after recognizing their independence in his address to the nation on Monday.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) conducted a meeting on the present tensions following a request from the United States and allies on Monday.

Condemning Russia's move to recognize regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations demanded Moscow to return to the table for negotiations as well as immediate and complete verifiable withdrawal of occupation troops.

India strongly emphasized the need for all sides to exercise the utmost restraint and intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure a mutually amicable solution.

Speaking on the UNSC briefing on developments in Ukraine, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti said that the escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation has the potential to undermine peace and security of the region. (ANI)