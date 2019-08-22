Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel while speaking to ANI on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel while speaking to ANI on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)

Bhupesh Baghel condemns P Chidambaram's arrest, abrogation of Article 370

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:15 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday condemned the arrest of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram and said he is being investigated due to the vindictiveness of the central government.
"He was the one who raised voice against the Goods and Services Tax (GST) flaws and failure of our economy, which is why the government is taking action against him. His name is not even mentioned anywhere in the First Information Report (FIR), then why is he facing such trouble?" said Baghel while speaking to ANI.
"Soon after the anticipatory bail was dismissed, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were looking for him as if they were looking for a terrorist. Chidambaram has served as Finance Minister and Home Minister but lately, he has continuously been criticising government's policies like GST and other failed policies," he added.
Baghel added: "The government is unable to tolerate this criticism hence they are taking this revenge. I believe id the government is unable to handle such criticism, it's very precarious for the democracy which might even end if they continue to do so."
On being asked about BJP's comment that just like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced the law, similarly, Chidambaram should also face it, Baghel said: "Shah's name was directly mentioned in the Sohrabuddin case but Chidambaram's name is nowhere in the FIR in the current case. Is the government doing this out of vindictive feeling?"
Chidambaram, one of the key ministers during ten years of UPA regime, was taken to headquarters of the probe agency after being arrested from his Jor Bagh residence on Wednesday night in connection with the INX Media case.
He was arrested after he failed to get relief from the Supreme Court over CBI and ED's pursuit of him.
Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Randeep Singh Surjewala have voiced their discontent against the arrest of former union minister by the investigation agencies.
Baghel commented on the arrest of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party chief, Raj Thackeray's questioning session by ED, Baghel and said that ED is specifically targeting opposition leaders. "Why hasn't the ED questioned any BJP leader? Do CBI and ED only remember the faces of opposition leaders?" he added.
Baghel further condemned the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir state.
"The way Central Government abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir overnight was wrong. Had it been passed in the state assembly earlier, the people of Kashmir would have been benefitted. Even Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were divided; similarly, the government should have taken a decision for the development of Jammu and Kashmir," said Baghel.
"They took this decision without taking anyone into confidence. The government took a decision for the people of Jammu and Kashmir but they were completely unaware of this decision. What kind of democracy is this?" he added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:58 IST

Abrogation of Article 370 was undemocratic: Raja

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): CPI General Secretary D Raja on Thursday said abrogation of Article 370 was undemocratic and an assault on democracy and warned that a similar fate could befall other states.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:56 IST

NCW sends notice to West Bengal DGP on Jalpaiguri rape case

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday sent a notice to West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Virendra in the Jalpaiguri rape case, urging him to intervene in the matter and submit a detailed action taken report to the survivor.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:52 IST

Bhopal: Congress workers protest outside CBI office against P...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Congress workers on Thursday protested outside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office here against the arrest of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram by the agency.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:51 IST

Panaji: Amit Shah chairs 24th meeting of Western Zonal Council

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 24th meeting of Western Zonal Council here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:50 IST

Chennai: Congress workers protest against Chidambaram's arrest

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Congress workers on Thursday protested against former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram's arrest in INX Media case in Chennai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:47 IST

Haryana: CM Khattar conducts roadshow in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar conducted a roadshow in Kurukshetra on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:45 IST

UP: Man sets ablaze woman after she refuses to marry him

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): A woman allegedly suffered 60 per cent burn injuries after she was set ablaze for refusing to marry a local goon.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:44 IST

Jodhpur HC defers hearing in Vadra's Sky Light Hospitality case...

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Jodhpur High Court on Thursday deferred the hearing in a petition pertaining to the Jodhpur Sky Light Hospitality case, in which businessman Robert Vadra and his mother Maureen Vadra are accused.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:43 IST

CBI, ED doing their job: UP Dept CM Maurya on Chidambaram's arrest

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday stated that central probe agencies were doing their job in the INX media case by arresting former union minister P Chidambaram.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:42 IST

Mamata slams Centre, says manner of Chidambaram's arrest 'very...

East Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): West Bengal Cheif Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday hit out at the Centre stating that the process of arresting senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in connection with INX media case was "incorrect" and handled in a very bad manner.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:39 IST

Let Army check authenticity of my remarks, will submit proof:...

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): After stoking controversy with her comments on the ground situation of Jammu and Kashmir, political activist Shehla Rashid on Thursday defended herself and stated she will submit evidence to substantiate her claims once Army conducts an inquiry.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:36 IST

INX Media case: Investigating officer Rakesh Ahuja transferred...

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Rakesh Ahuja, investigating officer (IO) in INX Media case involving senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, has been transferred back to the Delhi Police as his term in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had ended three weeks back.

Read More
iocl