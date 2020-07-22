Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates new works at Bastar's Maharani Hospital Jagdalpur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India] July 22 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday inaugurated new works at Maharani Hospital Jagdalpur in Bastar district.

The hospital was inaugurated via video conferencing.

The works were completed at a cost of Rs 7.27 crores, said the Chief Minister's Office.

During the inauguration, the Chief Minister said that people of Bastar are emotionally connected to Maharani Hospital.

"The state government is working consistently towards developing Maharani Hospital as a well-equipped hospital of this region. We are making consistent efforts to provide the best possible health facilities in the region. Also, special care should be taken to ensure the availability of doctors in health facilities of Bastar," Baghel said. (ANI)