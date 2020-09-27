Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates several development projects in Kondagaon

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated various development projects in Kondagaon via video conferencing, yesterday.

"I wanted to come to Kondagaon personally and see the projects completed and also inaugurate the new projects planned for the district but could not do so because of coronavirus," Baghel said at the event held here.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has fulfilled all the promises made to the farmers even during the corona phase.



He also congratulated the public representatives for standing with the public and helping them during the crisis phase.

"We are together in this phase and will fight this battle together. There will be no shortage of funds for development projects in the state, we will ensure that," Baghel said.

As per the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, Chhattisgarh had 30,928 active COVID-19 cases. 66,860 patients have been cured and discharged so far in the state, while 777 deaths have been reported owing to the disease. (ANI)

