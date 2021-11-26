Bhupesh Baghel likely to meet PM Modi

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, along with all the members of his Cabinet, is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprise him about the problems of farmers and mill workers of the state.

As per an official statement, Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain has written a letter to the Prime Minister's Office requesting to fix the date and time for the meeting of the Chhattisgarh Cabinet with the Prime Minister.

The Chief Secretary has mentioned in his letter sent to the Prime Minister's Office that Baghel and all the members of the Council of Ministers want to meet the Prime Minister to make a request and discuss the matters related to paddy procurement.



For this, he has requested the Principal Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office to fix the date and time for the meeting of the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and all the members of the Council of Ministers to meet the Prime Minister.



Jain has mentioned in his letter that under the Decentralized Procurement Scheme of the Government of India, under the MoU signed with the Food Department, Government of India, paddy is purchased from farmers on support price in Kharif season. In the current Kharif marketing year 2021-22, according to the instructions received from the Food Department, Government of India, instructions have been received to procure 100 per cent Arwa rice (61.65 lakh metric tonnes) under the central pool in Chhattisgarh state, whereas in the last years Usna rice was taken also from the state.

He has written that due to the above instructions of the Ministry of Food, Government of India, there will be difficulty in the operation of 416 Usna mills established in the state and the livelihood of the labourers working in these mills. Along with this, there is a possibility of difficulty in resolving such paddy produced by the farmers of the state, from which only Usna rice can be made.

The Chief Secretary has written that a sufficient supply of gunny bags from the Jute Commissioner is also not being done in time for the procurement of paddy. In the above context, the Chief Minister and all the members of the Council of Ministers would like to meet the Prime Minister to make a request and discuss matters related to paddy procurement. (ANI)

