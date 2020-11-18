Bhupesh Baghel to perform Bhoomi Pujan of Tennis Sport Academy in Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will perform Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of Tennis Sports Academy in Raipur through video conferencing from his residence office, on November 19.

Tennis Sports Academy will be constructed on four acres of land adjoining the Cultural Building of the Agriculture University Raipur, according to an official press release.



State Government's Sports and Youth Welfare Department has issued work order with administrative approval of Rs 17 crore 75 lakh for construction of this Tennis Sports Academy building. A time frame of 15 months has been set for the construction of the academy.

This Tennis Sport Academy campus would consist of Admin Building, Hostel Building and a Tennis Court. On the ground floor of Admin Building, there would be a waiting room, reception, two changing rooms, two halls, parking area, and in the first floor, there would be a gym, dining area, waiting area, the second floor would have a VIP Lodge, and pavilion of 3500 capacity will also be constructed.

Hostel building would have reception and waiting room in the ground floor, and there would be a superintendent room, office, VIP room and parking, carrom room, table tennis room, kitchen, dining in the first floor. Likewise, in the second floor, there would be 17 rooms, housekeeping and in the third floor, there would be 17 room, housekeeping, as well as an International Tennis Court (Synthetic Court) and five Practice Courts (Synthetic Court). (ANI)

