Bhupesh Baghel to visit Dehradun, launch Congress' U'khand campaign song tomorrow

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will travel to Dehradun on Monday for launching the campaign song of Congress party titled 'Uttarakhand Swabhiman Char Dham Char Kaam', according to party sources.

During a one-day visit to the state capital, Baghel will launch campaign theme, campaign song and social media WhatsApp programme for Uttarakhand Congress followed by a press conference, sources said.

Earlier, with less than a month left for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister who is also Congress' observer in UP launched Congress' door-to-door campaign in Noida and expressed confidence in the party's victory.



The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 53 candidates for the Uttarakhand assembly elections.

Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal will contest from the Srinagar seat and Leader of Opposition in the outgoing assembly Pritam Singh from the Chakrata (ST) constituency.

Elections will be held for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand on February 14 and the results will be declared on March 10. (ANI)

