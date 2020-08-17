Bhupesh Baghel urges Centre to include Mayor in Board of Directors of Smart City Limited

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has urged the Central government to include the Mayor in the Board of Directors of Smart City Limited for the successful implementation of the Smart City Mission, informed the State Department of Public Relations (DPR).

As per the release by DPR, Baghel wrote a letter to Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, to bring the Centre's attention towards the implementation of the Smart City Mission.

The Chief Minister informed Puri that for the implementation of Smart City Mission in 100 cities selected by the Centre for a special purpose vehicle, which is registered in the name of Smart City Limited, is being formed.

It added that according to the guidelines of the Smart City Mission, only administrative officers have been placed in the Board of Directors of Smart City Limited, but dissatisfaction is being expressed over non-participation of public representatives in the Board of Directors and representation is being demanded.

Baghel has further conveyed in the letter that by the 74th amendment of the Constitution of India, for the purpose of empowering urban bodies, these bodies have been given the place of Government's third pillar.

According to the release, no role has been given to the mayor in Smart City Limited and the mayor-council, which in urban administration have been given wide powers.

"Due to the non-representation of public representatives in the Board of Directors, smart city projects are not getting connected with the public, and obstacles are being reflected in the implementation of the schemes on the ground," it said.

It added that the Chief Minister has requested the Union Minister of State to issue necessary instructions to the concerned officers for the inclusion of the Mayor in the Board of Directors of Smart City Limited. (ANI)

