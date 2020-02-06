Bhupesh Baghel writes to Pralhad Joshi regarding increase in mineral royalty rates

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi regarding the increase in mineral royalty rates.

Under the M.M.D.R Act 1957, it has been requested to revise the royalty rates of major minerals after a period of three years. Baghel has further affirmed that the state of Chhattisgarh is losing its mineral revenue due to non-increase in royalty rates after three years, which, thereby, leads in creating difficulty for proper implementation of state-run welfare schemes due to shortage of financial management, read a statement.

In the letter, Baghel said that mineral royalty is an important source of revenue for Chhattisgarh.

"Many welfare schemes are being run by the state government for public interest and for this, proper financial management is necessary for its smooth functioning. The revenue receipts are being adversely affected due to non-revision of the royalty rates of major minerals by the central government," the statement said.

The Chief Minister has informed that the royalty rates of major minerals were revised on September 1, 2014, by the Ministry of Mines. As per the provisions of section of the Act, royalty rates were to be revised from September 1, 2017, after a period of three years from the previous amendment, but till date, the royalty rates have not been revised.

"He has requested the Union Minister to issue a notification regarding the increase in royalty rates of major minerals in this regard, so that Chhattisgarh can get mineral revenue at an increased rate," the statement further said. (ANI)

