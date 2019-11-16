Bhutan's Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji to visit India from Nov 17

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Bhutan's Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji will be arriving in India on a five-day visit on November 17.

The visiting dignitary is expected to arrive in New Delhi tomorrow morning and scheduled to hold talks with Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale in the evening, the MEA said.

The next day, on November 18, Dorji will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House in the evening. After assuming charge of the ministry, Jaishankar had undertaken a two-day visit to Bhutan on his first bilateral trip earlier in June.

On Tuesday, the Bhutanese Minister will fly to Bodh Gaya in Bihar to attend a two-day programme.

The dignitary will then travel to Kolkata on Thursday to meet the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He will also attend a programme in Kolkata on Friday.

Dorji will emplane for Bhutan on Saturday. (ANI)

