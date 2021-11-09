Biennial elections to 12 Legislative Council seats of Telangana to be held on December 10

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): The biennial elections for 12 seats of Telangana Legislative Council from nine local authorities' constituencies will take place on December 10 this year.

As per the official release of the Election Commission, the polls will take place on December 10, 2021, from 8.00 am to 4.00 pm.

The elections are necessitated due to the retirement of the sitting members.



The term of office of these 12 members of the legislative council -- Puranam Satish Kumar, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, Tera Chinnapa Reddy, V. Bhoopal Reddy, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, Balasani Laxminarayana, T. Bhanuprasad Rao, Naradasu Laxman Rao, Kasireddy Narayan Reddy, Kuchukulla Damoder Reddy, Ranga Reddy, Patnam Mahender Reddy and Sunkari Raju -- will expire on January 4 next year.

As per the release, the date for the issue of notifications for the elections is November 16. The last date for making nominations will be November 23 while the final date to withdraw the candidature will be November 26.

The counting of the votes will take place on December 14, read the release.

"The Chief Secretary, Telangana is being directed to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election," it added. (ANI)

