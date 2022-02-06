Biennial elections to Uttar Pradesh's legislative council rescheduled, to be held after completion of Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): The Biennial Elections to Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council from 35 Local Authorities Constituencies for 36 seats have been rescheduled. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday said that the elections will now be held after the completion of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls.

In a press note, the ECI said, "The elections to Uttar Pradesh (UP) Legislative Council (LC) from 35 Local Authorities' Constituencies (LACs) for 36 seats due to fall vacant on March 7, 2022 on the retirement of the sitting members, announced to be conducted in two phases with scheduled poll dates of March 3 for 29 constituencies and March 7 for six constituencies, have been rescheduled keeping in view the schedule of the ongoing General Elections to Legislative Assembly in the State which are being conducted in seven phases."



The ECI's decision came after political parties "mentioned difficulties in simultaneously carrying out their election management matters in the two elections viz. General Elections to Uttar Pradesh State Legislative Assembly and Biennial election to Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council."

"They have mentioned that two elections of different nature may create confusion among the party workers and electors at large. They have also brought to the notice that the electors in MLC elections are party representatives who are actively engaged in the ongoing General Elections. For ensuring active participation of political parties in MLC elections, they have urged the Commission to re-schedule these MLC elections after the completion of General Elections to Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly," the press release read.

The MLC elections have now been scheduled for April. (ANI)

