Indian-origin economist and Nobel Prize recipient Abhijit Banerjee (File photo)
Indian-origin economist and Nobel Prize recipient Abhijit Banerjee (File photo)

'Big day for every Indian': Wishes pour in for Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee from political leaders

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 20:10 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Political leaders across party lines on Monday congratulated Indian-origin economist and academic Professor Abhijit Banerjee for winning the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences.
Banerjee, his French-American wife Esther Duflo and American economist Michael Kremer were awarded the Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty."
"The research conducted by the 2019 Economic Sciences laureates has considerably improved our ability to fight global poverty. In just two decades, their new experiment-based approach has transformed development economics, which is now a flourishing field of research," said a tweet from the official handle of the Nobel Prize committee.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was among the first leaders to congratulate the Kolkata-born economist, Abhijit Banerjee.
"Hearty congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee, an alumnus of South Point School & Presidency College Kolkata, for winning the Nobel Prize in Economics. Another Bengali has done the nation proud. We are overjoyed," she tweeted.
Echoing similar sentiment, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the achievement as a "big day for every Indian".
"Big day for every Indian. Heartiest congratulations to eminent economist Abhijit Banerjee for being among the winners of this year's Nobel prize for Economics. Work on poverty alleviation gets the highest endorsement," the Chief Minister said.
"Abhijit Banerjee's pathbreaking work has also benefitted lakhs of children studying in Delhi govt schools. One of Delhi govt's most imp education reform 'Chunauti' has transformed govt school classroom teaching. It is based on the model developed by him," he said in a follow-up tweet.
Congress interim president, Sonia Gandhi also extended wishes to Banerjee, saying his "recognition as a noble laureate has delighted every Indian".
"Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi has congratulated Indian origin Economist and Academic Prof. #AbhijitBanerjee, Prof. Esther Duflo and Prof. Michael Kramer upon receiving the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences. His recognition as a noble laureate has delighted every Indian," a tweet from the Congress party said.
BJP national vice president, Baijayant Jay Panda too congratulated all the three economists and lauded them for their research on poverty.
"Heartiest congrats to my friends Abhijit Banerjee & Esther Duflo, as well as Michael Kremer on winning the Economics #Nobel. Your contributions to understanding poverty thru Randomised Controlled Trials RCTs have revolutionised the application of economics to real-world problems!" he said.
Banerjee attended South Point School and went to the Presidency College, Calcutta, where he completed his BS degree in Economics in 1981.
Banerjee completed his MA in Economics at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi in 1983. Later, he went on to obtain a PhD in Economics at Harvard University in 1988.
The 58-year-old economist is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 20:50 IST

AgustaWestland case: Court defers hearing on ED's plea seeking...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday deferred the hearing for October 18 in Enforcement Directorate (ED) application seeking cancellation of bail granted to accused Rajiv Saxena, in the AgustaWestland money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 20:48 IST

Taking all measures to maintain law and order, says J-K DGP Dilbag Singh

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): After postpaid mobile services were resumed in the remaining parts of Jammu and Kashmir today, Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh on Monday stated that the administration is taking all measures to maintain law and order in the area.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 20:48 IST

Air Marshal Arvindra Singh Butola assumes charge of IAF Training Command

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Air Marshal Arvindra Singh Butola on Monday assumed charge as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, Bengaluru, on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 20:47 IST

Spectrum auction will be done this financial year: Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Union Minister for Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said that spectrum would be auctioned this financial year and the Central government is in the process of pricing.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 20:32 IST

Telangana: Another RTC employee attempts suicide, rushed to hospital

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Yet another Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employee allegedly attempted to commit suicide on Monday as their protest demanding induction into the state government's ambit continues for the 10th day here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 20:09 IST

Women Congress workers protest against Haryana CM Khattar's...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress on Monday protested against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar over his comment on Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 20:01 IST

BJP hopeful of support from Dera Sacha Sauda supporters

Haryana [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hopeful of receiving support of Dera Sacha Sauda for the Haryana assembly polls with the Sirsa-based sect seen to continue having influence among a section of voters despite its chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh being in jail.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:51 IST

PM congratulates Abhijit Banerjee for Nobel Prize, lauds his...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Indian-origin economist and academic Prof Abhijit Banerjee on winning the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences and said that he has made notable contributions in the field of poverty alleviation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:38 IST

J-K: Many female candidates participate in police recruitment drive

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): A good number of female candidates are participating in the ongoing recruitment drive for Special Police Officers (SPOs) being organised here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:36 IST

Bihar: Nitish Kumar chairs high-level meeting on water-logging in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday chaired a high-level meeting on water-logging in Patna.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:27 IST

If BJP forms govt in Maharashtra, they will make it a Union...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday predicted that if BJP forms a government in poll-bound Maharashtra then the party will make the state a Union Territory.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:23 IST

RBI enhances withdrawal limit for PMC Bank depositors to Rs 40,000

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has enhanced the withdrawal limit for depositors of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank Ltd to Rs 40,000.

Read More
iocl