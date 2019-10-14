'Big day for every Indian': Wishes pour in for Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee from political leaders

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 20:48 IST

Taking all measures to maintain law and order, says J-K DGP Dilbag Singh

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): After postpaid mobile services were resumed in the remaining parts of Jammu and Kashmir today, Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh on Monday stated that the administration is taking all measures to maintain law and order in the area.