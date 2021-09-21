Big responsibilities can be given to ordinary party workers in BJP: Sukanta Majumdar

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP from Balurghat Dr Sukanta Majumdar on Monday thanked the party high-command for appointing him as the chief for the West Bengal unit of the party and said that only BJP can "give such big responsibility to an ordinary party worker".

Sukanta Majumdar will be taking over the role of the state president of the party in West Bengal.

Speaking to ANI on phone, the newly appointed West Bengal BJP chief said: "The party has given such a big responsibility to an ordinary worker like me. This can only be possible in BJP. No other political party can take such a step. I will try to live up to the expectations of the high command and to the trust they have shown in me."

"BJP national President, Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed BJP MP from Lok Sabha, Dr Sukanta Majumdar as the State party president for West Bengal unit with immediate effect," said an official notification issued by BJP on Monday in Hindi.

When asked about how the BJP is coping with the workers resigning from the party, Majumdar said that the people who left the party joined it with a motive and they left because their motive was not fulfilled.



"A political party is like a water body. There is an inflow and outflow of the workers. People joined us with a motive and left us as their motive was not fulfilled. The people who have faith in the ideology of the BJP will never leave the party," he said.

"BJP is a big party and there can be differences in opinions. There are no differences in ideology. The differences in opinions can be resolved," he added.

Majumdar informed that he will meet BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh in Kolkata today and will visit the National capital on September 26.

Speaking to ANI over the appointment of Majumdar as the West Bengal BJP chief, Ghosh said: "Party has taken the decision considering the future of the party in the state. The responsibility has been given to the deserving person."

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, formerly the state president of the party in West Bengal, has been appointed the national vice-president of the BJP. Ghosh thanked the BJP high command for his new responsibility and said: "I will fulfil the responsibilities given to me by the party high command. I will complete the tasks given to me."

"Party workers were disappointed over the posts that went viral on social media after BJP lost the election in West Bengal. But they have gained their confidence back again. As far as the internal strife is concerned, there can be differences in opinion in any political party, but everyone will work together for the success of the party in the state," he added. (ANI)

