Big responsibility, will take everybody along: BJP Tripura chief Rajib Bhattacharjee

By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday appointed a new party chief for the Tripura unit to fill the vacancy created after Manik Saha took over as the Chief Minister of the state.

Rajib Bhattacharjee was given the role to guide the BJP to yet another victory in the state which is slated to go to Assembly polls next year.

All along a BJP RSS worker, Rajib hails from the capital city of Agartala. He joined the Sangh movement in 1988 and in 1991 he joined the saffron party.

Speaking to ANI after his appointment to the top party post, Bhattacharjee thanked the leadership for the role and said that he will take everybody along.



"It is a huge responsibility and I want to thank my leadership for putting faith in me. I will take everybody along and work in the best interest of the party," he told ANI exclusively.

Throughout his stint with the party in the state of Tripura, he held multiple posts from the Mandal level onwards. Bhattacharjee has also been the party's Treasurer and General Secretary. He was the state BJP vice president before this.

Sources in the state who were aware of the development told ANI that it was former Chief Minister Biplab Deb who backed Bhattacharjee as a party president saying that he came from the party background and grew as the party grew, so it would be a very good message for the party cadre as they head into the election mode.

"It was a huge task for a party to win the 2018 Assembly elections but the task is bigger now for us to ensure that the result of 2018 repeats in 2023," Bhattacharjee said.

Just a couple of months ago, in a surprise move, the sitting Chief Minister Biplab Deb stepped down and Manik Saha who was then just appointed as the Rajya Sabha MP from the state, was asked to take up the responsibility. Incidentally, Manik Saha was also the party's state president. (ANI)

