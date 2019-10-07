Big success for security forces: Defence Experts hail arrest of JeM operative in Jammu Kashmir

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Defence Experts on Monday hailed the arrest of a JeM operative from Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir, terming it a big success for security forces in the Valley.

"I think its a very major success for the security operators based in Jammu and Kashmir because now the intelligence officers or the security personnel will get to know a lot of information from this man. They will also try to find out who else is operating there and what sort of weapons are coming, the training methods and their hideouts," Qamar Agha said while talking to ANI.

It is a very challenging task to arrest a militant alive, he said.

Maj Gen (retd) PK Sehgal too termed it as a big success of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday foiled a major terror attack with the arrest of a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist and seized arms and ammunition from his possession.

The terrorist identified as Mohsin Manzoor Salhea is a resident of Old Town Baramulla.

Confirming the development, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Dilbagh Singh told ANI, "Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested a JeM terrorist named Mohsin Manzoor Salhea and seized arms and ammunition from his custody. He was active for terror activities in Baramulla."

According to the police, Salhea was part of a newly raised terrorist group of three terrorists for terror activities in Baramulla district. (ANI)

