"Bigotry and extremism will not be tolerated": Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that the state would not tolerate any form of "bigotry and extremism" adding that illegal institutions shall be reviewed.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister said, "Illegal madrassas, institutions in Madhya Pradesh; where the lesson of bigotry is being taught, it will be reviewed. Bigotry and extremism will not be tolerated."

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chhattisgarh co-in-charge Nitin Nabin alleged that Madrassas pose a "serious challenge" to the governments as "terrorism and Crime" are taught here.

Talking to ANI, Nabin said, "I have clearly stated that the way terrorism and crime are being taught in the education system of Madarsas, these places pose serious challenges to all the governments".

"It needs to be checked whether madrassas have teachers or anyone else. If slogans of the country's destruction are being raised from a madrassa, then such madrassas should be closed," he added.



The BJP leader further said that action should be taken in such places where training is being given for making bombs and other weapons.

"We have no objection if anyone offers education but it should be a contribution towards the development of the nation. There is no objection to madrassas offering education but wherever the training of terrorism will be given, such places will be destroyed," he said.

He added, "Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma have taken significant action in this direction".

Notably, Uttar Pradesh and Assam are two states that have taken action towards the 'regularisation' of Madrassas in the state.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said last month that he plans to close all the madrassas in the state. UP government had also directed the officials to take action against the unrecognised madrassas. (ANI)

