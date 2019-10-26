Bihar: 1 dead, 2 injured after robbers attack jewellery shop in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): One person was shot dead and two others were injured by a gang of men who looted cash worth about Rs 3 lakh from a jewellery shop at Bhootnath road here on Friday.



Speaking to media, SSP Garima Malik said, "About Rs 3 lakh were stolen by the robbers from the jewellery shop here. One person was shot by the robbers. There were about six people who committed the crime."



"An investigation is underway," she added. (ANI)

