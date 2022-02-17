Bihar: 10 arrested in Gaya for attacking police deputed for sand ghat demarcation

Gaya (Bihar) [India], February 17 (ANI): Ten people were arrested after nine personnel were injured during an attack by villagers on police deputed for sand ghat demarcation in Bihar's Gaya, informed the city Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar on Thursday.



"On Feb 15, a team of police and the administrative officials reached Adhatpur village for demarcation of sand ghat of Morhar river. But the villagers numbering around 100-150 started opposing the officials. Tenderers who were allotted to collect sand were obstructed by vested interests. After a complaint, the DM ordered demarcation (for collecting sand). Anti-social elements instigated villagers, hurled stones at the administration, police injuring nine personnel," Kumar told ANI.

He further said, "Police used force in response. 10 anti-social elements arrested, rest being identified. Strict action will be taken whenever police is attacked. If anyone has objection (over demarcation), they should follow due procedure instead of attacking (police)."

"Some sand mafias arrived and started making demarcations for excavating sand. When we tried to put forth our view they started beating us. Tear gas was shelled. Administration and sand mafia Punj Sharma's gang involved," claimed a villager. (ANI)

