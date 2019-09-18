Bihar: 12 dead due to lightning, 10 police personnel injured in separate incident

Visual from the spot
ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:02 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): As many as 12 people died due to lightning incidents at different places in Bihar on Tuesday, the state disaster management authority said.
As per the disaster control room, the number may further increase. Several others are injured due to the incidents.
Ten police personnel got injured in Patna on Tuesday night after a tree fell on a police building meant for magazine storage and on an adjacent tent that was set up for them, following heavy rainfall in the city.
Waterlogging has been reported in several parts of Patna due to heavy rains on Tuesday night.
"The water level of Ganga river has increased in last two-three days, but the situation is under control," said District Magistrate Ravi Kumar. (ANI)

