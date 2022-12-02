Bihar: 2 constables, 5 inmates arrested for having liquor party inside lock-up

Patna (Bihar) [India], December 2 (ANI): As many as five inmates and two constables were arrested for having a liquor party while in the custody of the excise department in Paliganj city of Patna district in Bihar, said police on Thursday.

Notably, the liquor prohibition law has been in force in the state for the last several years.

According to the police, five persons were arrested by the Excise Department on Tuesday afternoon and kept in custody at the excise police station. On the same night, they were provided with liquor inside the jail premises and they started a party.

Paliganj sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Awadhesh Dixit said that one of the arrested persons made the video of the party and sent it to his family members saying that there is no problem in police custody. The video went viral on social media and it also reached the senior officials of Patna.

After receiving the video, the Paliganj police station under the leadership of SDPO raided the excise police station and arrested all the accused, the police said.



Those arrested were identified as Kundan Kumar, Chandan Kumar, Shahanshah Ansari, Ramji Manjhi and Sanjay Manjhi. The constables who were caught on the video accompanying the in-custody accused in the liquor party were Siyaram Mandal and Chhote Lal Mandal.

"The police found a viral video on social media. In this video, five inmates are drinking alcohol in police custody and the policemen were accompanying them. Taking quick action, the police raided the liquor prohibition police station and arrested five inmates and two constables who were cooperating while drinking alcohol from the spot. How they got alcohol and other things are part of the probe," said Dixit.

The police also recovered a huge quantity of country liquor at the police station and two mobile phones have also been seized.

He further said that all the arrested persons were sent to judicial custody after interrogation.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

