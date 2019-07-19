Bihar: 2 men thrashed over suspicion of theft at bank

Vaishali (Bihar) [India], July 19 (ANI): Two men were brutally thrashed by a mob here on Friday on the suspicion of them having committed theft at a bank.

The incident was reported from Central Bank's branch in Sundar Nagar area of Vaishali.

"Three criminals had gone to rob the Central Bank branch. The mob overpowered two of those criminals while the third managed to escape," said Dharamjeet Mahto, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sarai police station.

"The mob beat the two criminals very badly. We were able to save these two from the mob after a lot of efforts. We have got the two admitted to Sadar Hospital where they are undergoing treatment," he added.

The condition of the two men is said to be critical. (ANI)

