Bihar: 2 minor girls raped, killed in Katihar

Katihar (Bihar) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Two minor girls were allegedly raped and killed with a sharp weapon in Katihar's Gadai Diara, police said on Friday.

"One person has been apprehended and is being questioned. Prima facie, signs of rape have been observed, further action will be taken based on postmortem report," Superintendent of Police, Vikas Kumar said.

An investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

