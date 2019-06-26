Bihar: 3 dead, 12 injured after bus rams into electric pole

Nawada">Nawada (Bihar) [India], June 26 (ANI): Three people died and at least 12 were injured after a bus loaded rammed into an electric pole on Wednesday in Kawakol near Nawada">Nawada.

The injured passengers were immediately rushed to the nearest hospital.

"I heard someone shouting 'stop! stop!' and all of a sudden the bus crashed into an electricity pole," an injured passenger told media.

The passengers were heading from Madopo village to Jamui district to attend a religious festival. (ANI)

