Bihar: 3 girls missing from Motihari-based shelter home

Motihari (Bihar) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Three girls went missing from a shelter home here on Monday.

In total four girls had gone missing, however, one of them was found later. The co-ordinator of the shelter home has confirmed this.

The shelter home is based in Bariyarpur. Out of the three girls missing, two are from outside Motihari.

Further details are currently awaited. (ANI)

