Bihar: 3 killed as Army mortar firing shell falls on house

Gaya (Bihar) [India], March 8 (ANI): As many as three people were killed, while several were injured after an Army mortar firing shell fell on a house in Gularved, informed police officials on Wednesday.

Giving information in this regard, former chief representative Tileshwar Singh Bhokta said, "The firing practice conducted by the army from Trilokapur fell on the house in the night, due to which a total of three people died on the spot in Gularved."



He said that the several injured were shifted to the hospital and are in critical condition.

According to police officials, an investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

