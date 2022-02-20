Bihar: 3 members of a family burnt alive, 9 held

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], February 20 (ANI): As many as three members of a family have been allegedly burnt alive for protesting the demolition of their house in Darbhanga.



Bihar Police has arrested two people in Darbhanga last night in connection with the case.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Darbhanga (City) AK Prasad told ANI on Saturday, "3 members of a family were burnt alive for protesting the demolition of their house. Two people including the main accused were arrested in Darbhanga last night. A total of nine accused have been arrested so far."

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

