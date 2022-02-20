Two people including the main accused were arrested in Darbhanga by Bihar police (Photo/ANI)
Two people including the main accused were arrested in Darbhanga by Bihar police (Photo/ANI)

Bihar: 3 members of a family burnt alive, 9 held

ANI | Updated: Feb 20, 2022 06:27 IST


Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], February 20 (ANI): As many as three members of a family have been allegedly burnt alive for protesting the demolition of their house in Darbhanga.

Bihar Police has arrested two people in Darbhanga last night in connection with the case.
Superintendent of Police (SP), Darbhanga (City) AK Prasad told ANI on Saturday, "3 members of a family were burnt alive for protesting the demolition of their house. Two people including the main accused were arrested in Darbhanga last night. A total of nine accused have been arrested so far."
Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl