Bihar: 3 people shot dead, more than 10 injured over dispute between two groups

Vaishali (Bihar">Bihar) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Three people were shot dead while more than ten others suffered injuries when two groups opened fire during a village Panchayat meeting in Rustampur area on Sunday, Bihar">Bihar police on Monday said.

The deceased have been identified as Najir Rai, Chanarik Rai and Putul Rai.

Speaking to media, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vaishali, Manavjit Singh Dhillon said, "The Panchayat meeting was going on regarding some dispute. A heavy debate broke out between the two groups on that issue after which the two sides opened fire."

He continued, "In the firing, Najir Rai, Chanarik Rai and Putul Rai were shot dead. While Najir's body has been recovered, the search for the body of Chanari and Putul is underway. We have recovered four motorcycles and four boats. People are saying that assailants came in the boats."

"We are conducting a search for those who are missing in the incident. We are investigating the incident and recording statement of the eyewitnesses," he added.

A case has been registered in the matter under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

