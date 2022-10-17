Bihar: 36 Students caught using 'bluetooth devices' during exam

Gaya (Bihar) [India], October 17 (ANI): Bihar Police on Sunday arrested as many as 36 students indicted of using 'Bluetooth devices' during the constable recruitment exam across the Gaya district of Bihar.

"36 students were caught using Bluetooth devices during constable recruitment exam across Gaya. We already had the information that people associated with running such rackets will deploy the devices", Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Gaya said. Adding that the People caught red-handed to be sent to jail, the legal procedure shall follow.

In another incident, A student from Lakhimpur Kheri was found taking the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPSSSC PET) using the admit card of another person, said the Pilibhit police on Sunday.



The Pilibhit Addl SP Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said, "Case has been registered and the student has also been arrested". Adding that the teams have been constituted to investigate the matter further.

Earlier, it was reported that a huge crowd of PET 2022 examinees at the Moradabad railway station missed their trains, while a large number of people were seen entering the trains from the windows as they headed back to their homes on Sunday.

The passengers crammed into jam-packed railway coaches in Moradabad amid a massive rush of UP PET 2022 exam candidates returning from their exam centres to their homes.

The candidates at the station told ANI, "There's a lot of mismanagement at railway stations, we're continuously standing while travelling. There's no arrangement by the administration. Suddenly platforms of trains are changed."

"We came from Ghazipur. All the buses and trains were full while we came, and they are full even now. Not many arrangements were made for commuting", UPSSSC PET candidates from Ghazipur told ANI. (ANI)

