Bihar: 4 children die in wall collapse in Banka

Banka (Bihar) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): At least four children allegedly died while another was critically injured after a wall collapsed on them in Tilwari village area here on Sunday.

The children were playing near an old when 'kuccha' house when one of its walls collapsed, locals said. Four of them died on the spot while one sustained serious injuries.

The injured has been admitted to a hospital.

According to information, the owner of the house - Bhairo Yadav - was storing sand in his house which led to the collapse of the wall.

Block Development Officer (BDO), Circle Officer (CO) and Station House Officer (SHO) have reached the spot. (ANI)

