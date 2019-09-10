Representative image
Representative image

Bihar: 4 sanitation workers suffocate to death in Muzaffarpur

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 11:06 IST

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): At least four sanitation workers died after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a septic tank in Madhuban Kanti village of Panapur OP area here on Tuesday.
Another man, who went to rescue the sanitation workers from the septic tank, is also in critical condition, East Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kundan Kumar said.
The SDM informed that the police have reached the spot and recovered the four bodies.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 12:06 IST

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 12:01 IST

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 11:47 IST

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 11:38 IST

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 11:28 IST

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 11:07 IST

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:59 IST

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:50 IST

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:31 IST

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:12 IST

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 09:57 IST

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 09:51 IST

