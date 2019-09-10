Bihar: 4 sanitation workers suffocate to death in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): At least four sanitation workers died after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a septic tank in Madhuban Kanti village of Panapur OP area here on Tuesday.

Another man, who went to rescue the sanitation workers from the septic tank, is also in critical condition, East Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kundan Kumar said.

The SDM informed that the police have reached the spot and recovered the four bodies.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

