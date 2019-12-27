Bihar: 4-year-old girl raped in Muzaffarpur, condition critical

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 22-year-old man in Muzaffarpur and has been admitted in a critical condition to Shrikrishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), said Bihar Police on Friday.

The accused identified as Azad has been arrested by the police.

"The incident took place in the area of Ahiyapur Police Station on the night of December 26 and the police have arrested the accused. The girl is in a critical condition and is currently undergoing treatment," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ram Naresh Paswan.

Further, the investigation is underway. (ANI)

