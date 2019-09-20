Bihar: 43 people hospitalised after eating prasad in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Over 40 people were hospitalised on Friday due to food poisoning allegedly after consuming contaminated prasad in Bisharma Pooja held here.

"There was a pooja held in the Budhimanpur gram of Devariya Thana. Women, men and children all consumed prasad after which they suffered from loose motions. They are all being treated in the local hospital," Ram Vichar Rai, MLA, 98 Sahib Ganj.

"I had prasad in the night and since then I m suffering from vomiting and loose motion," said a patient.

"The patients are being under medical observation and around 43 people have been admitted to the hospital. They complained that they had prasad after which they fell ill," said Doctor Shailesh Singh. (ANI)

