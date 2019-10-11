Bihar: 5 including 2 women injured in group clashes in Gaya

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Five people including two women were injured in clashes which erupted between two groups in Tutwari Colony here, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajiv Mishra.

"There were reports of clashes and stone-pelting between two groups in which five people including two women got injured. It is, however, still unclear under what circumstances the firing took place and by whom," Mishra told reporters here on Thursday.

Police carried out a flag march in the area to ensure things do not get out of control. "We are looking into the reasons behind the clashes. We have urged the people not to believe in rumours and maintain peace," said Mishra.

Police said the injured were first taken to Sadar Hospital from where they were referred to the Magadh Medical College for further treatment. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

