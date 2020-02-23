Bihar: 5 including a couple killed, 12 injured in mishap

Rohtas (Bihar) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Five persons, including a couple, were killed and 12 others were injured in an accident on National Highway 2 near Kirihiri in Sheosagar Block of Rohtas district on Sunday.

The accident happened after a truck, driving on the wrong side of the road, had a head-on collision with a bus.

Speaking to ANI, Sub Divisional Officer, Sadar Rajkumar Gupta said, "Today, five persons, including a couple, were killed after a truck coming driving on the wrong side and bus had a head-on collision on National Highway 2 near Kirihiri in Sheosagar Block of Rohtas district."

The deceased couple has been identified as Mukhtar Khan and Reshma Khatoon.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital in Sasaram. (ANI)

