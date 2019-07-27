Bihar: 5th Dharma-Dhamma conference to be held on July 27-28 in Rajgir

Rajgir (Bihar) [India], July 27 (ANI): The fifth international Dharma-Dhamma conference was inaugurated here on Saturday by Union Minister of State Kiren Rijiju in the presence of Sri Lanka's Home Minister Gamini Jaiwickrama Perera, Bhutan's Home and Culture Minister Lyonpo Sherub Gyeltshen, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav and Juna Akhada's Awadheshananda Giri Ji Maharaj.

This conference will be held on two days between July 27-28. 200 delegates from 15 countries have registered themselves as participants in the conference.

The main purpose of this conference is to address people about the terror, violence and global warming prevalent in the world. This two-day conference will address the subjects of Sat-Chit-Ananda and Nirvana which are the pivotal topics of Buddhism. This conference is being hosted by Rajgir for the second time.

"The Dharma-Dhamma conference will act as a platform for the Hindu and Buddhist thinkers to express their views. I am very happy that the conference is being hosted by India which will benefit the international community as well," Kiren Rijiju said.

"The Nalanda University is a symbol of India's pride and it is indeed a matter of honour for the university to be part of this international conference," he added. (ANI)

