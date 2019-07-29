Saran Superintendent of Police (SP) Hari Kishore. (Photo/ANI)
Bihar: 7 children drown in ditch filled with rainwater, 2 recused

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 08:25 IST

Saran (Bihar) [India], July 29 (ANI): At least seven children died after they drowned in a ditch filled with rainwater in Doila village of Saran district on Sunday.
The incident happened when a ditch, in which the nine children were bathing, caved in on them. All the children were in the age group of six to twelve years.
While a passerby safely rescued two children from the pit, seven others could not be saved.
Four children were rushed to Masrakh Primary Healthcare Center (PHC) and the other three were taken to the Ishuapur PHC, where they were declared brought dead by the doctors.
Following the incident, kin of the deceased created a ruckus in the premises of the Ishuapur PHC and demanded adequate compensation from the government.
To pacify the protesters, Saran Superintendent of Police (SP) Hari Kishore had rushed to the spot.
"The matter will be investigated. The bodies have been sent for postmortem," said the police officer. (ANI)

Rajasthan: Fire breaks out in Jaipur hospital

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 29 (ANI): A fire broke out in an ICU room of JK Lon Hospital here due to a short circuit in the wee hours of Monday.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 07:35 IST

Aligarh: Hindu Mahasabha activists send letters written in blood to PM

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Activists of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) on Sunday sent letters written in blood to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to counter the open letter written by filmmakers and artistes expressing concern over mob lynching in the country.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 07:18 IST

Three arrested with fake Indian currency in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Three people were arrested here on Sunday for allegedly being in possession of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN).

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 06:25 IST

Delhi: Man arrested for raping 22-year-old girl

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 22-year-old girl at gunpoint.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 06:21 IST

Serial car-lifter arrested by Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Special Task Force of South-East district on Sunday arrested a person suspected to be a car lifter.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 04:43 IST

7 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 29 (ANI): Seven Indian fishermen were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday for allegedly poaching in the island nation's waters, officials said.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 04:35 IST

Mamata trying to convert WB into Kashmir, says BJP MP Arjun Singh

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], July 29 (ANI): BJP leader and Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh on Sunday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying she was obsessed about staying in power and that she was "trying to convert West Bengal into Kashmir".

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 04:14 IST

Maharashtra: Two transporters arrested for brutally assaulting driver

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Two transporters - Akhil Pohankar and Amit Thakre - were arrested on Sunday for allegedly brutally assaulting a driver employed by the former.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 03:59 IST

Three women arrested from a Delhi hotel for blackmailing man

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 29 (ANI): Three women have been arrested in connection with a case of blackmailing, police said in a statement on Sunday.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 03:21 IST

J-K: Three including 10-day-old baby injured in ceasefire...

Poonch (Jammu Kashmir) [India], July 29 (ANI): Three civilians including a 10-day-old baby were injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch district on Sunday.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 03:15 IST

Wanted criminal held in UP on charges of money laundering

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) here on Friday arrested wanted criminal Saurabh Shukla involved in money laundering.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 02:54 IST

Delay hurting us, giving impression of drift, indecision:...

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday expressed frustration over the delay in the appointment of a new Congress president saying that it was giving an impression of "drift and indecision".

