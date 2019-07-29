Bihar: 7 children drown in ditch filled with rainwater, 2 recused

Saran (Bihar) [India], July 29 (ANI): At least seven children died after they drowned in a ditch filled with rainwater in Doila village of Saran district on Sunday.

The incident happened when a ditch, in which the nine children were bathing, caved in on them. All the children were in the age group of six to twelve years.

While a passerby safely rescued two children from the pit, seven others could not be saved.

Four children were rushed to Masrakh Primary Healthcare Center (PHC) and the other three were taken to the Ishuapur PHC, where they were declared brought dead by the doctors.

Following the incident, kin of the deceased created a ruckus in the premises of the Ishuapur PHC and demanded adequate compensation from the government.

To pacify the protesters, Saran Superintendent of Police (SP) Hari Kishore had rushed to the spot.

"The matter will be investigated. The bodies have been sent for postmortem," said the police officer. (ANI)

