Bihar: 7 trains affected due to flood

Samastipur (Bihar) [India], July 13 (ANI): Seven trains were either cancelled, short terminated, or diverted after flood water pooled on the Bergenia-Kundwa-Chainpur railway track here on Saturday.

"Raxaul - Anand Vihar Express (14007), starting on July 12, will travel via Raxaul-Sugauli-Muzaffarpur instead of Raxaul-Sitamadi-Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga - Jalandhar city express (22551), starting on July 13, will travel via Darbhanga-Samastipur-Muzaffarpur-Sugauli-Paniwawa instead of Darbhanga - Sitamarhi - Raxaul - Sagauli - Paniyava," said the Indian Railway in an official statement.

One train, Raxaul - Darbhanga passenger, was also affected and will start from Sitamarhi station instead of Raxaul.

"Darbhanga - Raxaul passenger train (75227), starting on July 12 will be short terminated in Bairgania and return to Sitamarhi while Samastipur - Raxaul passenger train (75225) will be short terminated in Sitamarhi," the statement said. (ANI)