Bihar: 8 dead, 6 injured after truck rams into wedding pandal in Lakhisarai

Lakhisarai (Bihar) [India], July 11 (ANI): At least eight people died and six others injured after a speeding truck rammed into a wedding pandal in Halsi area on late Wednesday night.

In this incident, eight people have died on the spot while the injured were admitted in a hospital. The truck driver fled from the spot leaving the truck.

The wedding procession came from Garhi-Bishanpur to Halsi. The incident occurred around 2 am on Thursday.

After the incident, the angry locals demanded compensation and protested regarding the same by putting the dead bodies on Halsi-Sikandara road. (ANI)

