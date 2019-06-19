Bihar: AES death toll mounts to 112 in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jun 19 (ANI): The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district rose to 112 on Wednesday, officials said.

As many as 93 children have died at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) while 19 others lost their lives at Kejriwal Hospital.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on Tuesday visited Sri Krishna hospital to take stock of the encephalitis outbreak.

Earlier, Kumar had announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to AES.

He had also given directions to the health department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures to fight the outbreak.

AES is a viral disease which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions and headache. (ANI)

