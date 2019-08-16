AK-47 rifle was recovered from the residence of MLA Anant Singh on Friday. Photo/ANI
AK-47 rifle was recovered from the residence of MLA Anant Singh on Friday. Photo/ANI

Bihar: AK-47 rifle recovered from residence of MLA Anant Singh

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:08 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Bihar Police on Friday recovered an AK-47 rifle from the residence of independent MLA Anant Kumar Singh during a raid.
Anant Singh represents Mokama in the Legislative Assembly.
"The house was unlocked in the presence of a magistrate with proper videography. AK-47 Rifle and other suspicious things have been recovered for which we have called Bomb Squad team from Patna. We are taking further action on it. This has been recovered from the house of MLA Anant Singh," a senior police officer said.
"As I told you earlier that this has been done in the presence of a magistrate, the entire incident has been videographed. You can see that no damage has been done," the police officer said.
The raid was carried out at Anant Kumar's paternal home in Nadava village.
Anant Singh, however, claimed that he was being hounded because he contested elections against Lalan Singh.
"I contested election against Lalan Singh that is why I am being hounded. Lipi Singh (Barh SP) has been brought to Barh to trouble me," he said while addressing the reporters.
"My home is not being raided...it is being demolished by 100 policeman. Na Kurki hai, na jabti hai..mera ghar tod rahe hain 4 baje bhore se (My house is being demolished since 4 am)" he said.
Police however denied allegations of Singh about his house being demolished. (ANI)

